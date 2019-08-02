Edited by: Karien Graf
Powerful stories how adventures in our own environment contribute to healing and strengthening one another’s skills.
Trees Columbus: Join us for the 2nd Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival presented by Georgia Power August 1 – 3 at CSU’s RiverSide Theater. Stay tuned for specific event details.
WHAT IS A FILM BLOCK?” A ‘film block’ is a group of films of varying lengths that address a specific topic or theme, or may be a totally eclectic collection. Run times range from 2 minutes to feature-length (60-80 minutes). A Film block typically lasts 1.5 – 2 hours, including special guest commentary & panel discussions.
Friday, Aug 2nd:
SHOP TALKS
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Coffee Talk with special guest Chad Brown to discuss his film Chandalar, and how fly fishing
offered him peace post-service, and his foundation that connects veterans with at-risk youth on excursions to the
Arctic Circle.
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Do Good Fund, Suite #202, 12th Street: Plastic Pollution Solutions Light Lunch & Learn. Join JUNK director Chris Jones & artist Pam Longobardi for an intimate discussion. Where is the plastic, how much is out there, and what is the impact?Explore solutions & policy to address this relevant concern. Sponsored by Bare Roots.
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM CSU Riverside Theater[Black Box] FREE
Short film and discussion about reconnecting with natural spaces and the outdoors. Outdoor opportunities abound in around beautiful, historic Columbus.
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
CSU Riverside Theater Lobby: Kick Off Party! New this year: the Earth Justice Virtual Reality Station, featuring the film too Wild to Drill, step-&-repeat photo station, heavy hors d’oeuvres with open bar, meet & greet with special guests and filmmakers, and a photography exhibition featuring works from the Do Good Fund. Come check it all out before the run of Friday’s films!
7:30p.m. – 9:30p.m.
Adventure Connects Us [Main Stage] Six Films
Saturday, Aug 3rd: 10:00a.m. – 11:30a.m. (YOUTH BLOCK)
Wonderful Wildlife [Black Box] 12 films
Saturday, Aug 3rd: 12:30p.m. – 2:45p.m.
Roots of Resilence [Black Box] 9 films
Saturday, Aug 3rd: 3:15p.m. – 4:45p.m.
Wonder of Water [Main Stage] 7 films
Saturday, Aug 3rd: 5:15p.m. – 7:30p.m.
A Greener Future [Main Stage] 5 films
Saturday, Aug 3rd: 8:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
AFTER PARTY: PowerHouse Private Event Venue