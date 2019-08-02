Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Powerful stories how adventures in our own environment contribute to healing and strengthening one another’s skills.

Trees Columbus: Join us for the 2nd Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival presented by Georgia Power August 1 – 3 at CSU’s RiverSide Theater. Stay tuned for specific event details.

WHAT IS A FILM BLOCK?” A ‘film block’ is a group of films of varying lengths that address a specific topic or theme, or may be a totally eclectic collection. Run times range from 2 minutes to feature-length (60-80 minutes). A Film block typically lasts 1.5 – 2 hours, including special guest commentary & panel discussions.

Friday, Aug 2nd:

SHOP TALKS

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Coffee Talk with special guest Chad Brown to discuss his film Chandalar, and how fly fishing
offered him peace post-service, and his foundation that connects veterans with at-risk youth on excursions to the
Arctic Circle.

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Do Good Fund, Suite #202, 12th Street: ​Plastic Pollution Solutions ​Light Lunch & Learn. Join JUNK director Chris Jones & artist Pam Longobardi for an intimate discussion. Where is the plastic, how much is out there, and what is the impact?Explore solutions & policy to address this relevant concern. Sponsored by Bare Roots.

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM CSU Riverside Theater[Black Box] FREE

Short film and discussion about reconnecting with natural spaces and the outdoors. Outdoor opportunities abound in around beautiful, historic Columbus.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

CSU Riverside Theater Lobby:​ Kick Off Party! New this year: the Earth Justice ​Virtual Reality Station, featuring the film​ too Wild to Drill,​ step-&-repeat photo station, heavy hors d’oeuvres with open bar, meet & greet with special guests and filmmakers, and a photography exhibition featuring works from the Do Good Fund. Come check it all out before the run of Friday’s films!

7:30p.m. – 9:30p.m.

Adventure Connects Us [Main Stage] Six Films

Saturday, Aug 3rd: 10:00a.m. – 11:30a.m. (YOUTH BLOCK)

Wonderful Wildlife [Black Box] 12 films

Saturday, Aug 3rd: 12:30p.m. – 2:45p.m.

Roots of Resilence [Black Box] 9 films

Saturday, Aug 3rd: 3:15p.m. – 4:45p.m.

Wonder of Water [Main Stage] 7 films

Saturday, Aug 3rd: 5:15p.m. – 7:30p.m.

A Greener Future [Main Stage] 5 films

Saturday, Aug 3rd: 8:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

AFTER PARTY: PowerHouse Private Event Venue

