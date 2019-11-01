Wind power: How Hazard, Exposure, and Vulnerability lead to Disaster in strong storms

For Weather Wise this week, we took a look at how three big factors of communities in the paths of tornadoes had a disastrous effect during the March 3 tornadoes.

Joining us this week are Dr. Scott Gunter at Columbus State University, and Dr. David Roueche from Auburn University, to talk about how engineering and construction contributed to the devastation in Beauregard, Ala. on March 3.

To check out the study that the two professors are working on to analyze the tornado’s damage and help strategize for prevention, head online to the StEER Network to see the preliminary results.