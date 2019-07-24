WEDNESDAY: Less humidity and below average temperatures

WOW what a start to the day, you can feel the results of the cold front that moved in Tuesday afternoon as temperatures sit in the 60s to a few low 70s and a lot less humidity. Low humidity and cool temperatures will continue this afternoon with highs today in the middle 80s, keep in mind we should be in the low 90s for this time of the year. Overnight we’ll drop down into the middle 60s with a few areas, mainly outlying areas, reaching the upper 50s.

Sunny and a little warmer on Thursday as high pressure continues to control our weather, highs tomorrow in the upper 80s. The 90s return starting on Friday and our typical summer patter returns by the end of the weekend and early next week with highs in the low to a few mid 90s and a chance for a few isolated showers and storms.