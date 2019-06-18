WEDNESDAY: More isolated to scattered showers and storms

Showers and storms will be consistent through the end of the week with a shortwave of energy helping to aid in some of that shower development.

With Summer officially beginning Friday, temperatures start to climb back into the mid to low 90s by the weekend as high pressure nudges it’s way back into the southeast. Good news with this, it won’t last long as the pattern becomes more zonal and will flatten back out with temperatures dropping back to the upper 80s.

Temperatures will be near to above average for the forecast period.