Wednesday through Thanksgiving a front stalls, then another storm washes out the weekend

This will be an unsettled week ahead unfortunately, considering this being a holiday week. Our next change starts from our first front arriving into the region on the day Wednesday.

This front will bring a few showers and storms Wednesday and now lingering into our Thanksgiving Day forecast. The morning looks good, with mostly cloudy skies, then with the front stalled into the region, we need to watch what builds along the front and tracks southwest towards the northeast or lifting in this direction.

The readings are exceptionally warm in this extended forecast, so whatever weak wave lifts along the front with the daytime heating may erupt into a few showers and storms.

Friday late: A second front lifts across the Florida Peninsula northeast across Alabama and Georgia, scooping-up plenty of gulf moisture. This will be a washout weekend ahead but behind this system, a much colder pattern will follow.