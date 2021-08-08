Week ahead to see warm afternoons with a few isolated storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out boundary that was helping to drive showers and storms yesterday has washed out leaving just a few showers across central Georgia, but mainly dry for us across the valley. Ridge of high pressure building in across the southeast with a shortwave of energy moving in for Monday so you’ll notice a tad more showers and storms out.

For next week, with high pressure across the east coast it will help drive temperatures back into the mid to low 90s and plenty of gulf moisture to muster up a few isolated storms for the week ahead. High builds in overhead by Thursday and Friday which could be the hottest days of the upcoming week.

By next weekend a frontal boundary starts to nose it’s way into the region, but the high pressure should hold it away as we are also keeping and eye on the tropics as things are starting to heat up.

National Hurricane Center watching two areas of potential development and both have a medium chance of development over the next five days. July was quiet in terms of the tropics and as we inch closer to peak season we anticipate the storms to ramp up.