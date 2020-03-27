Weekend Forecast, A cool front Sunday and A stormy Tuesday

The forecast continues to remain warmer than average, with temperatures Saturday climbing into the upper 80s. Late Saturday across northwest and northern Alabama there’s a risk for severe storms. From the last 48 hours the timing of Sunday’s front enters in the morning and exits our southwest counties from Columbus in the early afternoon, with brief showers and gusty winds. Cooler or more average weather will follow.
Tuesday’s storm system still has the makings of severe weather but I’m waiting for the weekend to better determine the strength and shear of this system, with a marginal risk for severe weather right now. I may change this for the 11pm, so stay tuned.
Mid to upper 40s and lower 70s looking good for readings next week.