Weekend Forecast: Impacts from Cristobal’s outer bands may impact our southern counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As far as Cristobal we are watching our southern most counties Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties. Most of us will remain high and dry with sinking air farther north and east in Alabama and Georgia. But where the  outermost band lifts north there could be brief torrential rain, strong wind gusts, and weak spin-up tornadoes 🌪. 

Once the post remnants of Cristobal lifts across Louisiana and interacts with a cool dry front it will increase our showers, with measurable rainfall Tuesday-Wednesday, then Thursday-our following weekend it’s all back to the summer-like dry weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories