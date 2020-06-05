Weekend Forecast: Impacts from Cristobal’s outer bands may impact our southern counties

Friday through Sunday there may be a bit of tapering-of until the post remnants of Cristobal comes overland…Some models now are hinting that Cristóbal’s moisture brings in 4-6” Tuesday and Wednesday of next week across the region. More heat and humid air lifting in from the Gulf, so we can expect pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. Readings near 90° for highs and lows dipping down into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The weekend now appears to be similar to what we are seeing at this time.

Tropical Weekend forecast: Cristobal (krees-TOH-bahl) will continue its northerly track and a bit of a wobble in the central Gulf-of-Mexico. The exact landfall is always impossible this far out but the latest forecast has our weak ridge (high pressure) planted east, which will keep the tropical storm headed somewhere along the Louisiana coastline. Outer bands will extend farther eastward but not looking to be spiraling tornadoes, with the strength of the forecasted storm. Upper winds appear to weaken or shear Cristóbal to more of a sub-tropical storm, meaning not as symmetrical in appearance and winds not as strong.