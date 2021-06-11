WEEKEND: More of the same with isolated showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms continue to move through the area this afternoon, but clearing out by midnight.

The forecast calls for a rainy weekend. Saturday, expect repeat of today with stray showers popping up in the morning, then becoming more isolated to scattered in the afternoon along with thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk, 1 out of 5, for severe storms primarily for areas around Barbour, Clay, Randolph and Quitman counties. Isolated showers and storms will continue into Sunday with coverage decreasing heading into the upcoming work week.

For next week, Monday and through Wednesday, showers in the afternoon will become more stray rather than isolated. Thursday, we will dry up for the day, but rain will return Friday due a system we are keeping an eye on in the tropics.