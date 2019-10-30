Wet & humid today, showers stick with us through Halloween

Areas of patchy dense fog and mist on top of a few showers this morning, allow yourself a little bit of extra time for your commute. Wet conditions will stick with us throughout the day with waves of showers, which some could be heavy.

Halloween:

Expect a break in the rain early Thursday morning and a few isolated showers possible during the morning commute. By the afternoon showers and thunderstorm activity will pick up due to the approaching cold front, rain could be heavy at times. By the time for Trick-or-Treating, the heaviest rain should be off to our east but a few lingering showers will remain, we’ll see clear skies after 10 PM and this will set us up for a rather chilly Friday morning.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures will lead us into the weekend and early next week.