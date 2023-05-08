6PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a mild morning this morning with lows in the mid-60s, temperatures warmed into the 80s again. A few passing showers and even a few rumbles of thunder today.

Tomorrow will be breezy and dry again earlier during the day. Late tomorrow afternoon, a few stray showers may pop up. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s again.

Conditions will continue to remain unsettled for the rest of the week. This summer like pattern will bring breaks during the morning and wet afternoons.

Temperatures will remain above average this week, with readings skirting 90 on Wednesday and again next weekend.