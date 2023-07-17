Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Throughout the day our temperatures warm up and create an updraft (or rising air). This leads to clouds building and showers later in the afternoon.

As we go further up in the atmosphere, our temperatures decrease, but sometimes we see an area of warming (or a cap). When this happens, this does not allow air to rise past this point. So when we have a cap in the atmosphere, we can’t have strong thunderstorms.

In comparison in an uncapped atmosphere, air is free to rise. This allows for extremely explosive, strong thunderstorms.