Severe Weather Preparedness Week is coming to a close for Alabama and Georgia. This week is designed to help you plan ahead and prepare should severe weather occur in your area. Each day focuses on a different hazard including thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning, flash floods, and floods.

We sat down with Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett to discuss how you can stay one step ahead by having a severe weather safety kit. Corbett says that every kit should have food, water, a flashlight, a NOAA weather radio, extra batteries, and also any necessary medications. Your kit should be supplied with several days worth of supplies including multiple gallons of water.

With severe weather season already underway, it is important to have a safety kit and a plan in the event that weather does strike.