“Whatever Weather” Head start kids get a lesson on weather through reading

The warm temperatures will continue for at least one more day before we start to feel some indirect impacts from Hurricane Delta. Thursday, we'll see temps topping out in the upper 80's with some spots probably touching 90. Then come Friday, we'll start to see some extreme outer bands of Delta make their way northward, possibly into the Chattahoochee Valley. But, the main show for us won't be until Saturday. So, Friday night football actually looks pretty decent, with a passing shower or two.

Saturday, we'll be WEATHER AWARE, as that'll be when what's left of Delta passes the closest, still several hundred miles away though. Expect rain and gusty winds Saturday afternoon and evening, so you might want to put away any lose items that could easily blow away. For Sunday, things will start to wind down as Delta quickly moves out, with gradual clearing by Monday.