“Whatever Weather” Head start kids get a lesson on weather through reading

Whatever! Weather! That was the story read today by myself at Muscogee Elementary School for the Pre-K head start program. As we practiced social distancing and at the same time we broke down a great story about William who encounters all types of weather…Then as these 4 and 5 year old students quickly discovered, weather is just a cycle and it repeats itself. I want to add a BIG shout out to Ms. Sturm’s leadership for our future leaders and we couldn’t have brought you this video, without the help from Mrs. Marshall behind the scenes. Thank you all for being such great educators.

