What’s got you sneezing, perhaps the pollen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KANSAS (CBS News)--A distance runner who was a father of three has been killed by lightning as he was about to cross the finish line for a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas. Thomas Stanley, 33, of Andover, was less than a quarter mile from finishing the FlatRock trail race at the Elk City State Park when he was struck around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said race director Carolyn Robinson.

She said the day started off hot and sunny before a small storm hit the area about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, "without warning." Robinson said Stanley was struck "the moment the storm blew in." While some racers, including a doctor, attempted CPR, others in the crowd jumped in their vehicles and drove to a straight stretch of road that leads to the finish line, so other runners could get inside and out of the storm, she said.