As this area of high pressure continues to settle across the southeast, we will continue to see sunny skies with low humidity for the next several days. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s through the weekend. However, things will start to warm back up by the beginning of next week, as a stronger high pressure system builds in across the south. Temperatures climb back into the 90s and even into the mid-90s halfway through next week. Things will continue to stay sunny with slim rain chances for our extended forecast until this area of high pressure can move out of our area.



Tracking the tropics out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to move through the Lesser Antilles by Friday evening before making its way toward the Dominican Republic by Monday morning with wind speeds strengthening to 65 mph. At this time, Tropical Storm Fiona is projected to curve back out to sea before reaching the United States.