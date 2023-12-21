Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures chilly once again this morning right on time for the official start of winter! Readings dropped into the 20s for many areas this morning before warming into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will not be as chilly, but temperatures will still reach down into the upper 30s. Clouds will continue to linger through early Friday afternoon, but by tomorrow evening there will be a few more breaks heading into the overnight.

Clouds move back in by Sunday morning ahead of our Christmas system. Showers will move in late on Christmas Eve/Christmas morning. Rain coverage will continue throughout the holiday, and the best chance for a few rumbles of thunder will be Christmas evening. For everyone traveling on Christmas, be aware that some of this rain could be moderate at times.

Conditions will start to clear by late Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start to cool back off as we head later into next week. Lows will drop back into the lower 40s and even 30s by Thursday.