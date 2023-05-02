Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Windy again this afternoon as wind gusts were as strong as 35 mph. Due to the dry ground, consistent strong winds, and humidities below 25%, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8PM Tuesday.

Conditions will be windy again tomorrow, but gust will only be as strong as 25 mph. Temperatures will be pleasant once again as highs reach into the mid-70s.

These windy conditions will linger well into this week thanks to a low pressure system to our north. It won’t be until Thursday when an area of high pressure moves into the southeast, that winds will calm.

Staying dry until Friday evening, when our chance of rain returns to the forecast. Several rounds of showers and storms will leave us unsettled well into next week.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm as we head into next week. By Friday, highs will reach into the lower 80s, and by Saturday readings will be in the mid-80s. These 80s will linger into next week.