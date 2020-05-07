Windy forecast and stronger storms remain farther west with our next cold front

[3:28 PM] Bob Jeswald

A fantastic start for the official weekend, however we have to get through one more front before we see the sunshine after Friday. We are Weather Aware for Friday across the region, with the main focus on the wind being a hazard and being disruptive for tree limbs snapping or possibly toppling over from a strong cold front with only a brief line of showers from 4pm-Midnight. From Montgomery south and west starting around 3pmCT we need to watch a strong MCS-Complex storm system with the potential of damaging wind already on top of the energy and wind without the storms. Once the system passes through, we can expect dryer cooler air once more to follow. Mother’s Day into next week, we’ll continue with mostly sunny skies and readings warming to near average from the low to mid 80s. This is our typical May high-pressure set-up over Bermuda keeping us fair and dry. The real heat hasn’t arrived just yet, but stay tuned.