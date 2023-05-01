Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A dry and windy start to our week today. Wind gusts this afternoon got up to 35 mph. Tonight, winds will calm briefly before picking back up tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow morning cooling off into the mid-40s, and highs warming up into the mid-70s in the afternoon.

These windy conditions will linger well into this week thanks to a low pressure system to our north. It won’t be until Friday when an area of high pressure moves into the southeast, that winds will calm.

Staying dry until Friday afternoon, when our chance of rain returns to the forecast. Several rounds of showers and storms will leave us unsettled well into next week.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm beginning tomorrow. By Friday, highs will reach into the lower 80s. These 80s will linger into next week.