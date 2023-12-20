Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-For the third morning in a row, sub-freezing readings will register across the region and then a warmer air mass will build back into the region. The temperatures will climb by Christmas Eve close to the upper 60s.

This warmer-than-average forecast hints towards a lift of warm Gulf air and moisture associated with a strong Pacific storm. And of course, this will lead to rain for late Christmas Eve but throughout the day on Christmas.

The extended forecast will return to more average readings the Tuesday after Christmas towards the end of the year.