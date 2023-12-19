Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The winds will calm, and readings will still be cold enough overnight to bring in widespread frost.

Daytime high readings will moderate as we see a warmer airmass build back in the region by the end of the week.

The winter solstice officially arrives at 10:27 PM this Thursday …https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/us-winter-outlook-wetter-south-warmer-north

Clouds and 60s will be the norm before widespread showers take over for Christmas Day before the front clears the rain out of the region, on Tuesday.