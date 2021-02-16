 

Wisps of winter in Columbus, subfreezing temperatures despite the sun

Weather

We’re going to see a calm night ahead, with readings dipping down into the upper 20s, and we will wake up with sunshine and subfreezing temperatures.

The sun won’t last long so get up early on Wednesday morning before the clouds come in and bring clouds that’ll build into our next strong winter storm.

Right now, Wednesday afternoon, clouds will increase ahead of it and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s, and overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s by Thursday morning. At this time, it looks like rain mainly Wednesday night and storms that will not have a severe component.

For us, that means a southern portion could bring a set up for severe weather by Thursday morning.

Thursday morning is going to be Weather Aware. It looks like there will be a severe set up for most of our counties south and east of Columbus, Ga. and a cold layer or boundary could help stave off the severe weather farther north.

We won’t clear completely until late afternoon on Friday, and the weekend still looks sunny but colder than average, until our next fast moving system arrives late on Sunday and early Monday.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

36° / 26°
Fair
Fair 0% 36° 26°

Wednesday

54° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 54° 46°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Rain
Rain 90% 55° 38°

Friday

47° / 26°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 47° 26°

Saturday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 29°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 45°

Monday

60° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 60° 38°

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
1%
31°

32°

10 PM
Clear
1%
32°

30°

11 PM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

12 AM
Clear
1%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
3%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
2%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
37°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
42°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
51°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
52°

