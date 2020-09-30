Wow-what an invigorating fall forecast

Weather

We have now entered a dry forecast, with readings remaining cool for the mornings and pleasant each afternoon.  Thursday’s high will reach into the lower 80s across the region because of a dry front farther north, warming us slightly by afternoon.

This will be short-lived because the air behind this  is another cooler drier (Stable) airmass… No rain until the very extended forecast. This will all be based on Day 7-8, when a central Atlantic high pressure system, which will swing enough moisture and energy back into the region for “tropical development.” A lot of uncertainties, so stay tuned.

Bottom line a sunny and dry 7 day first Alert Forecast, so enjoy!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Clear
Clear 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

81° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 53°

Friday

72° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 55°

Monday

77° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories