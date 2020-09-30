Wow-what an invigorating fall forecast

We have now entered a dry forecast, with readings remaining cool for the mornings and pleasant each afternoon. Thursday’s high will reach into the lower 80s across the region because of a dry front farther north, warming us slightly by afternoon.

This will be short-lived because the air behind this is another cooler drier (Stable) airmass… No rain until the very extended forecast. This will all be based on Day 7-8, when a central Atlantic high pressure system, which will swing enough moisture and energy back into the region for “tropical development.” A lot of uncertainties, so stay tuned.

Bottom line a sunny and dry 7 day first Alert Forecast, so enjoy!