2020 Hurricane Season: NOAA predicts a busy one

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

NOAA has released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane outlook and all signs point to a busy season. 

According to the forecast there is a 60% chance of an above average season with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes (category 3+).

The average hurricane season consist of 12 named storms of which 6 become hurricanes and 3 become major hurricanes. 

Multiple Factors
The prediction is based on multiple factors such as warmer than average sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the Caribbean and the transition from El Nino to neutral or a La Nina phase. 

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st and runs through November 30th 

