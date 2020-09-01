August Recap: Above average for rainfall

August 2020 will go down as a warm and wet month, let’s take a look back at some of the statistics.

Rainfall:

August rainfall was above average with 6.93 inches of rain recored at the airport, this put us over by 3.27 inches. While the rain was spread out over the course of 31 days, we did record 2.51 inches of rain on the 3rd of August.

Not only did we have a surplus of rain for the month but we also have one for the year. Over 50 inches of rain recorded at the airport and most of this can be traced back to the first three months of 2020 when we had several heavy rain events.

Temperatures:

The Dog Days of Summer ring true for August as we have several days of hot temperatures on average. This year we recorded 24 days of temperatures in the 90s with 10 of those days at 95 degrees or above. The hottest day of the month came on August 12th with 97 degrees, this came within 4 degrees of the record high of 101 set back in 1999.

Days Ahead:

As we approach September 1st average high temperatures will begin to cool off. We’ll have an average high of 90 degrees on the 1st with a low around 71, once we hit the start of Fall (September 22), you can expect temperatures to drop about 8-10 degrees over the next month. Also be aware, the average time of sunset will get earlier too.

Sunset on September 1st: 8:03 PM

Sunset on September 30th: 7:25 PM