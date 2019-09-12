Harvest moon to appear on Friday the 13th

A full moon and on Friday the 13th? Yes, it’s going to happen!

This Friday the 13th a full moon known as the harvest moon will appear and its just in time to get you in the fall spirit. The harvest moon gets its name by being the last full moon before the autumnal equinox which occurs on September 23rd.

While the date and the occurrence of the full moon might seem a little spooky, this doesn’t happen often as the last time these two occurred together was back on October 13th, 2000, nearly 19 years ago.

This year, the moon will appear a little bit smaller as it enters its apogee phase or the phase where it is farthest away from earth, which will be about 252,511 miles. Either way it will be a sight to see!

You don’t want to miss this treat as the next time we’ll have a full moon on a Friday the 13th won’t be until 2049!

Enjoy