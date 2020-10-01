October will begin with the Harvest Moon but end with a spooky Halloween full moon

The month of October will kick off with a full moon! The first full moon of the month will be visible on the evening of October 1st and through the morning hours of October 2nd. This October moon is known as the Harvest Moon due to its close proximity to the Autumn equinox.

Typically we see the Harvest Moon in September but this year it comes right at the beginning of October. It will rise a little closer to sunset than normal and with clear skies we should be able to see it.

Later in the month we’ll get a special and spooky treat with a rare Halloween Blue Moon. First the moon won’t actually be blue, the name blue moon is given when we have two full moons in one month. This typically happens about every 2.5 years or so, the last blue moon was at the end of March in 2018.

What is rare is the timing of the full moon! The last full moon on Halloween that was visible in all US time zones was back in 1944! After this year the next time we’ll get this special spooky treat will be in 2039!