Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning Safety

When thunder roars, go indoors!

When you hear thunder it’s time to head inside and protect yourself.

About lightning:

Lightning can strike up to 15 miles outside of a thunderstorm, so when you hear thunder you are at risk of getting struck by lightning. Lightning kills roughly 20 people a year, most of which are related to being outside. About 80% of all lightning deaths are male and occur during the afternoon and evening in the summer.

Lightning safety:

When thunder roars, go indoors! Never take shelter under a tree, tall object or in an open field, lighting will often strike the tallest object around.

Stay off of electrical objects such as phones and computers. Lightning can travel through the wiring and pipes.

Wait at least 30 minutes from the last clap of thunder to resume outdoor activities.