 

Severe Weather Preparedness: Thunderstorm Safety

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Today marks day two of severe weather preparedness and the topic for today is Thunderstorm Safety.

Remember when thunder roars go indoors! You never want to be caught off guard and outside during a thunderstorm. Be sure to have a plan in place if you will be outside and out on the water. 

Thunderstorm Watch: A thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms. A thunderstorm watch is issued well in advance of severe weather, a watch typically last between 4-8 hours.

Thunderstorm Warning: A thunderstorm warning is issued when a storm has winds in excess of 58 mph or hail up to an inch in diameter which is about the size of a quarter. 

