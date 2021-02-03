Severe weather preparedness: Tornado Safety

Today marks day 3 of severe weather preparedness week, today’s topic is tornado safety.

The peak months for tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia are March through May but tornadoes can happen during any time of the year. Preparing for severe weather while it is calm can help save you time, energy and give you a peace of mind during an actual severe weather event.

Watch vs Warning

Tornado Watch:

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Watches are issued hours in advance and once issued will last between 4-8 hours.

During a tornado watch stay aware to changing conditions and be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued. One great tool to use for watches and warnings is the WRBL weather app.

Tornado Warning:

TAKE ACTION! A tornado warning is issued if it is indicated by radar or a storm spotter, warnings will last until the threat has passed.

When a tornado warning is issued you need to take action immediately and see shelter.

Before a tornado:

Have a plan in place and know where you will go in the event of a tornado. If you live in a mobile home have a plan ready that you can use ahead of time to seek shelter

During a tornado:

Seek Shelter