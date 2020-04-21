Stargazers this is your night, the Lyrid Meteor shower will peak

For those of you who love to watch the night sky tonight is for you, the annual Lyrid Meteor shower will peak tonight into early Wednesday morning.

The Lyrid meteor shower is famous for being one of the best meteor showers of the year and this year will be no different. This years meteor shower will coincide with the new moon meaning we’ll have no moonlight interference as meteors streak across the sky.

Roughly 10-20 meteors per hour are possible and while this is not a lot, this will be plenty to bring joy to skywatching fans!

Be sure to check the forecast to make sure you’ll have clear skies then head to a dark area away from city lights.

If you can’t catch the peak tonight, you have until April 25th to view them.