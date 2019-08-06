The annual Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this month, here’s what you need to know

Head outside and look up, its time for the Perseid meteor shower!

The annual Perseid meteor shower, which typically runs from the middle of July through the end of August can produce 60 meteors per hour and up to 100 at its peak. During outburst years like in 2016, this number can climb to 200 per hour.

Why do we have them:

Each year the earth passes through the debris path of a comet called Swift-Tuttle as it orbits the sun. The field of debris slams into Earths atmosphere at or around 130,000 mph, at this point the pieces of comet burn up and produce long bright streaks across the night sky.

How to watch:

The peak will occur on August 11th – 13th but unfortunately a bright moon may limit visibility, the best time to see them will be from now until August 10th when moon light will be limited. Right before dawn is the best time to watch, as the number of meteors that can be seen significantly goes up after midnight but the late evening hours should provide a few meteors for viewing.