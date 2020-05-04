The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak early Tuesday morning

The month of may will begin with a meteor shower!

The Eta Aquarids will be visible through mid-May but the peak or when the most meteors will be visible will happen on Tuesday May 5th before dawn.

Halley’s Comet

Associated with Halley’s Comet, the Eta Aquarid’s are fragments of rock and dust that the comet left behind. The Earth crosses the orbital path of the famous comet twice a year, the first from April through May and the second, in October. Dust fragments from the comet smash into Earth and burn up at a whopping speed greater than 100,000 mph. Now remember this isn’t the exact comment itself, just the dust. It takes 76 years for Halley’s comment to make its revolution around the sun so the time it will be visible on earth won’t be until 2061.

Moon Phase

The moon will be in a Waxing Gibbous phase so unfortunately we’ll have some moon light interference but you still may be able to see a few even with the moon. While this isn’t the best meteor shower of the year, you can still expect 20-40 meteors per hour!

Remember you’ll need very limited light to have the best show, head to a dark place away from city lights and just look up!