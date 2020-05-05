The Flower Moon or the last full supermoon of 2020 will rise tonight.

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a week it has been, we started off with a meteor shower and we’ll end it with a full supermoon! 

Look up late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for a peek at the last full supermoon of 2020. 

The Flower Moon as it’s called will become 100% full at 6:45 AM EDT Thursday morning and will appear bigger, brighter and a little closer than your normal full moon. This will be the last of a series of three full supermoons of the year.

Supermoon:
A super moon is when a new or full moon coincides with perigee or its closest point to Earth during its orbit. Any moon that comes within 230,000 miles or less from Earth will be labeled a supermoon. 

The moon on May 7th will be the third closest, brightest and biggest of the year coming at nearly 224,429 miles from Earth.

We’ll see a micro full moon, when a full moon occurs around apogee or the farthest point from Earth on October 31st 2020 but the next full supermoon won’t happen until 2021

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories