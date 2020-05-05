The Flower Moon or the last full supermoon of 2020 will rise tonight.

What a week it has been, we started off with a meteor shower and we’ll end it with a full supermoon!

Look up late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for a peek at the last full supermoon of 2020.

The Flower Moon as it’s called will become 100% full at 6:45 AM EDT Thursday morning and will appear bigger, brighter and a little closer than your normal full moon. This will be the last of a series of three full supermoons of the year.

Supermoon:

A super moon is when a new or full moon coincides with perigee or its closest point to Earth during its orbit. Any moon that comes within 230,000 miles or less from Earth will be labeled a supermoon.

The moon on May 7th will be the third closest, brightest and biggest of the year coming at nearly 224,429 miles from Earth.

We’ll see a micro full moon, when a full moon occurs around apogee or the farthest point from Earth on October 31st 2020 but the next full supermoon won’t happen until 2021