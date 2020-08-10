The Perseids Meteor Shower will peak over the next few mornings.

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the best meteor showers of the year, the Perseids, will peak over the next few mornings with the greatest number during the predawn hours of August 12th.

Known for their brightness, the Perseids happen around this time every year as Earth passes through the orbital path of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The debris from the comet smash into Earth’s atmosphere at 37 miles per second leaving fast moving streaks of light during the nighttime sky, the amount of meteors pick up the closer we get to the predawn hours.

Competing moonlight:
The Perseids tend to be very bright so viewing on most years would be fairly easy but in 2020 we’ll have a bright moon to compete with. 

A waning crescent moon will shine bright on the morning of August 11th and on the peak morning of August 12th, this doesn’t mean that you won’t see any but it does mean that moon may make it a little difficult. By August 13th the moon will be less bright and you shouldn’t have any issue viewing The Perseids.

How to view them:
No special equipment will be needed in order to view the meteor shower, just look up! For optimal viewing be sure to stay away from bright city lights but even in the city you should be able to catch a few racing through the sky. You should be able to see between 40-50 per hour and on outburst years you can see 150-200 per hour. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 96° 74°

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 74°

Thursday

91° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories