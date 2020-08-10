The Perseids Meteor Shower will peak over the next few mornings.

One of the best meteor showers of the year, the Perseids, will peak over the next few mornings with the greatest number during the predawn hours of August 12th.

Known for their brightness, the Perseids happen around this time every year as Earth passes through the orbital path of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The debris from the comet smash into Earth’s atmosphere at 37 miles per second leaving fast moving streaks of light during the nighttime sky, the amount of meteors pick up the closer we get to the predawn hours.

Competing moonlight:

The Perseids tend to be very bright so viewing on most years would be fairly easy but in 2020 we’ll have a bright moon to compete with.

A waning crescent moon will shine bright on the morning of August 11th and on the peak morning of August 12th, this doesn’t mean that you won’t see any but it does mean that moon may make it a little difficult. By August 13th the moon will be less bright and you shouldn’t have any issue viewing The Perseids.

How to view them:

No special equipment will be needed in order to view the meteor shower, just look up! For optimal viewing be sure to stay away from bright city lights but even in the city you should be able to catch a few racing through the sky. You should be able to see between 40-50 per hour and on outburst years you can see 150-200 per hour.