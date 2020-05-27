TODAY: SpaceX & NASA team up for a historic space launch

For the first time in almost 10 years, NASA astronauts will launch from Kennedy Space Center!

In a historic move, NASA partnered with SpaceX to build and design a rocket capable of carrying Americans to space. The astronauts will ride on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon capsule and will take off on the same launch pad that was used as for the last space shuttle mission in 2011.

Today’s launch will be a first for both SpaceX and NASA as this will be the first time a commercially built rocket that is not owned by NASA is used for the mission.

Coverage of the launch will begin 45 minutes before liftoff as soon as all systems and weather are given the green light. The launch is scheduled for 4:33 PM eastern time.

How to watch

NASA live TV: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

SpaceX: https://www.spacex.com/launches/