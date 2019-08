You've seen this before and you've probably taken a picture of it as well, a large scary looking cloud that can occur with a thunderstorm. A shelf cloud is one of the most photographed weather phenomenon but how exactly does it form.

A shelf cloud occurs within the leading edge of a thunderstorm, especially if you have a line of storms together. As the thunderstorm grows, rain cooled air will begin to sink down to the surface. Out ahead of the storm, the warm air will rise and will allow warm moist air to feed into the thunderstorm. Thunderstorms love warm, moist air as this provides energy to the storm and keeps it alive and moving. The air is then pushed forward and the warm air cools and condenses into a shelf cloud. Think of this as a bulldozer pushing through dirt and forcing it up.