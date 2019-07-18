WX Facts: Lightning Fatalities

As of July 14, there have been eight fatalities from lightning strikes in the United States in 2019. Over the past 10 years, the U.S. averaged 14 lightning deaths through July 14.

Looking at the data for lightning fatalities in the U.S., we can see that interestingly, 80 percent of deaths are male victims, while only 20 percent are female.

This year, 75 percent of victims were men.

On top of that, the majority of lightning fatalities occur on Thursdays at 38 percent, with the most strikes on Thursday at 38 percent, and Friday at 13 percent, predominantly in July.

To make sure you stay safe from lightning strikes, when thunder roars, go indoors.