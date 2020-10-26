Zeta calm on Tuesday, be Weather Aware on Wednesday, torrential rain and spin-ups a possibility

The First Alert Forecast is looking good tomorrow through most of the day Tuesday afternoon. Late evening Tuesday the first extreme outer band of Zeta will lift from the south to north across the region. This will not be severe on Tuesday night.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Wednesday through most of the day Thursday we will have several rain bands with gusts 20-30mph, with brief torrential rainfall, and isolated spin-up tornadoes.

Friday-Saturday: Cooler breezy and gusty…Overnight lows from the mid-50s to upper 40s near 50. Halloween morning will be chilly and daytime high readings hanging into the upper 60s to 70°.

Sunday: Another trough will drape across the region and will lift moisture back into the region and bring back a few showers Sunday.