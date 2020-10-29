Zeta moving out, chance of strong winds but little chance of rain

Good news this morning for the News 3 viewing area, but not for our friends in North Central Alabama, who are dealing with power outages and heavy winds.

Locally, we’re now seeing the tail end of Zeta, posing a very low risk for weak spin-up tornadoes, the widespread potential of strong damaging winds have now diminished because Zeta’s track has lifted more Northeast but not close to our region.

Last but not least, we still have to prepare for sporadic areas of gusts potentially getting up to 40 miles per hour around daybreak. This could lead to a few weakened trees falling, and some debris in the roads, such as small branches and leaf debris scattered in the road.

As the storm lifts out of the area it’ll drain the region from any more rain and strong winds, and will bring in strong sunshine and cooler temperatures.