Zeta moving out, chance of strong winds but little chance of rain

Weather

Good news this morning for the News 3 viewing area, but not for our friends in North Central Alabama, who are dealing with power outages and heavy winds.

Locally, we’re now seeing the tail end of Zeta, posing a very low risk for weak spin-up tornadoes, the widespread potential of strong damaging winds have now diminished because Zeta’s track has lifted more Northeast but not close to our region.

Last but not least, we still have to prepare for sporadic areas of gusts potentially getting up to 40 miles per hour around daybreak. This could lead to a few weakened trees falling, and some debris in the roads, such as small branches and leaf debris scattered in the road.

As the storm lifts out of the area it’ll drain the region from any more rain and strong winds, and will bring in strong sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Thursday

79° / 51°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 80% 79° 51°

Friday

68° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 50°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 56°

Sunday

73° / 42°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 73° 42°

Monday

61° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 46°

Wednesday

70° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 51°

75°

5 AM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
75°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
77°

78°

12 PM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

1 PM
Showers
40%
78°

79°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

