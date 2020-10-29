Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores

Weather

by: Kimber Collins

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 captured some intense footage from the West Beach area of Gulf Shores overnight as Hurricane Zeta moved through.

Video from the Edgewater and & Island Royale condos shows water flooding the parking garage and front parking lots.

Flooding was seen near Little Lagoon leaving HWY 59 was impassable. The Oyster house parking lot was also full of storm surge.

An official in Orange Beach overnight reports no significant damage and just two isolated power outages. Overall, that portion of south Baldwin County weathered the storm well and it could have been a lot worse.

