Zeta takes more of a north and west turn away from our area winds gusting to 35mph; still a tornado risk but low

Tropical Storm Zeta: Rapidly lifting more north and east and farther west will help to minimize impact, which is good news. At this time, we need to watch the trailing squall line, with the tornado threat only.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall at 5/4 central and is beginning to lift rapidly across Southwest Alabama and we’re anticipating a tropical storm in Central Alabama around midnight, central time.

The current track includes all of East Central Alabama under a tropical storm warning with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, conservatively, and 30-50 mph across West Central Georgia.

Just to add insult to injury, there’s a slight risk or a 2/5 confidence for isolated, weak spin-up tornadoes.

The main threat will be trees that will topple over and branches, as well as some minor damage to local infrastructure. Power outages will be the greatest impact to our region across Alabama and Georgia.

Don’t blink, because by the afternoon, it will still be breezy and gusty but Zeta will already be in Western Tennessee, still as a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon.

A cooler breezy weekend is ahead of us in the First Alert forecast.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Windy with late night rain
Windy with late night rain 100% 82° 75°

Thursday

79° / 52°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 52°

Friday

69° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 50°

Saturday

69° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 69° 55°

Sunday

72° / 41°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 72° 41°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 AM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
77°

76°

4 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
76°

76°

5 AM
Light Rain/Wind
100%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
76°

76°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

8 AM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

9 AM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

11 AM
Showers
40%
76°

78°

12 PM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

1 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Showers
40%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

