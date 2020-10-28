Zeta takes more of a north and west turn away from our area winds gusting to 35mph; still a tornado risk but low

Tropical Storm Zeta: Rapidly lifting more north and east and farther west will help to minimize impact, which is good news. At this time, we need to watch the trailing squall line, with the tornado threat only.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall at 5/4 central and is beginning to lift rapidly across Southwest Alabama and we’re anticipating a tropical storm in Central Alabama around midnight, central time.

The current track includes all of East Central Alabama under a tropical storm warning with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, conservatively, and 30-50 mph across West Central Georgia.

Just to add insult to injury, there’s a slight risk or a 2/5 confidence for isolated, weak spin-up tornadoes.

The main threat will be trees that will topple over and branches, as well as some minor damage to local infrastructure. Power outages will be the greatest impact to our region across Alabama and Georgia.

Don’t blink, because by the afternoon, it will still be breezy and gusty but Zeta will already be in Western Tennessee, still as a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon.

A cooler breezy weekend is ahead of us in the First Alert forecast.