Zeta’s outer rain bands and energy bring the risk for damaging wind, power outages, weak spin-up tornadoes across the News 3 viewing area

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[4:55 PM] Bob Jeswald

Tonight: Our first outer band is lifting in tonight and does not have any severe elements to it. There will be breezy conditions along this line and gusts up to 15 to 20 and brief light to moderate rainfall.

Wednesday Late Afternoon Weather Aware: Tomorrow we are weather aware, but any severe weather from Zaida‘s main impact will occur Thursday morning across East Central Alabama.

Thursday 4am-11am (direct impacts)Weather Aware: Tropical storm force winds and gusts up to 40 to 50 mph across Central Alabama reaching Lee, Macon, Bullock, and Chambers Counties in the News 3 viewing area.

West Central Georgia & East Central Alabama Marginal Risk: Everything farther east across our east Central Alabama and Georgia Counties late morning could see strong gusts up to 20 to 40 along the trailing portion of Zaida.

Thursday Late: Once Zeta passes through the region Thursday afternoon, there will be wrap around moisture before it clears Thursday late afternoon and temperatures will start to cool behind this energy.

Friday & the Weekend: Friday expects mostly sunny skies, with breezy 15 to 20 mph winds and readings cooler; only topping off into the upper 60s and overnight lows on Friday morning will drop it to the lower 50s. The weekend readings dip into the mid to upper 40s across the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 72°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 81° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 82° 74°

Thursday

80° / 51°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 80° 51°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

68° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 68° 56°

Sunday

71° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 42°

Monday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Showers
40%
78°

77°

7 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Showers
60%
75°

74°

10 PM
Light Rain
80%
74°

74°

11 PM
Light Rain
90%
74°

73°

12 AM
Thundershowers
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories