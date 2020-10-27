Zeta’s outer rain bands and energy bring the risk for damaging wind, power outages, weak spin-up tornadoes across the News 3 viewing area

[4:55 PM] Bob Jeswald

Tonight: Our first outer band is lifting in tonight and does not have any severe elements to it. There will be breezy conditions along this line and gusts up to 15 to 20 and brief light to moderate rainfall.

Wednesday Late Afternoon Weather Aware: Tomorrow we are weather aware, but any severe weather from Zaida‘s main impact will occur Thursday morning across East Central Alabama.

Thursday 4am-11am (direct impacts)Weather Aware: Tropical storm force winds and gusts up to 40 to 50 mph across Central Alabama reaching Lee, Macon, Bullock, and Chambers Counties in the News 3 viewing area.

West Central Georgia & East Central Alabama Marginal Risk: Everything farther east across our east Central Alabama and Georgia Counties late morning could see strong gusts up to 20 to 40 along the trailing portion of Zaida.

Thursday Late: Once Zeta passes through the region Thursday afternoon, there will be wrap around moisture before it clears Thursday late afternoon and temperatures will start to cool behind this energy.

Friday & the Weekend: Friday expects mostly sunny skies, with breezy 15 to 20 mph winds and readings cooler; only topping off into the upper 60s and overnight lows on Friday morning will drop it to the lower 50s. The weekend readings dip into the mid to upper 40s across the region.