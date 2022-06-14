Wild Animal Safari – Sizzling Summer Ticket Giveaway

Wild Animal Safari will be giving away a family 4 pack of tickets to one winner each week from June 19th – July 24th.

Wild Animal Safari™, the Nation’s Best Drive-Thru Animal Parks, is your destination for family fun. The Wild Animal Safari – Pine Mountain™ theme park, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021, allows family generations to get closer to nature and enjoy a totally unique animal safari adventure. The 300-acre animal safari park is the ideal place to meet incredible and unique animal species while spending quality time with family and friends …generating fond memories that will last a lifetime. The park is packed with scenic views, dozens of animal species, and fantastic, knowledgeable Zookeepers. Thrilling experiences are waiting for you at Wild Animal Safari – Pine Mountain™, the largest Wild Animal Safari park in the southeastern United States.

There are two main attractions in experiencing the Wild Animal Safari -Pine Mountain™ theme park. The Drive-Thru Safari and Walkabout Adventure Zoo™ attractions allow you to meet and feed many wild animals up close and personal. The animals are sociable, and you may be slobbered on if you are too close.