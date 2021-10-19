Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA – Come take a ride on the wild side! Every Wednesday on News 3 This Morning, Blake Eason takes you on a ride through the Wild Animal Safari – Pine Mountain theme park. Blake’s stories will provide our viewers with an up-close look at the animals that call the park their home and learn interesting facts about each one.

Wild Animal Safari is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2021 and as part of that celebration the park is teaming up with News 3 for this special project. Located at 1300 Oak Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the 300-acre park is home to 75 animal species.

For more information on Wild Animal Safari, including how to plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to https://animalsafari.com.

View Our Animal Gallery Below:

VIEW LOCATION