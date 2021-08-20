Skip to content
US v. Willie Demps and seven others
Court testimony: Former Muscogee County deputy clerk was wiring large sums of money to Africa
Video
Two men accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys
Video
Willie Demps appears in federal court to face charges that he stole nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County court funds
Video
Exclusive: Former Muscogee County Superior Court employee, and others under federal indictment accused of stealing public funds
Video
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Tropical Atlantic energy sweeps in and the Gulf heats up with activity
Video
Better chance for showers and storms today, temperatures staying in the 90s.
Video
“A” typical end of August forecast with eyes on the tropics
Video
Another day in the middle 90s; Heat index values jumping into the triple digits.
Video
Remaining hot and humid until midweek
Video
The last full week of August will start off hot and humid
Video
Drier and warmer to begin the week
Video
Expect morning and afternoon storms on Sunday
Video
Staying humid this weekend with waves of thunderstorms
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
