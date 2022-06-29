COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Today, June 29, 2022, the eighth and final co-defendant in a scheme to steal more than a million dollars in public funds appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

Curtis Porch pleaded guilty last year, admitting to cashing stolen checks on behalf of Superior Court Deputy Clerk Willie Demps.

He and his wife, Dereen Porch, also pleaded guilty in a separate scheme to steal coronavirus relief money.

For both cases, Porch was sentenced to 21 months in prison to be paired with a total of five years of supervised release.

He is also ordered to pay over $133,000 in restitution to the Small Business Administration and $152,585 to the Muscogee County Superior Court’s office.

Six other co-defendants, including his wife Dereen Porch, involved in the Demps case say they were in some way coerced or manipulated into following Demps’ directions.

Demps was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution earlier this month.

Porch’s defense attorney, William Kendrick, declined to comment after the hearing.

Previous Coverage

Aug. 18, 2021: Exclusive: Former Muscogee County Superior Court employee, and others under federal indictment accused of stealing public funds

Aug. 19, 2021: Willie Demps appears in federal court to face charges that he stole nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County court funds

Aug. 24, 2021: Two men accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County public funds get court-appointed attorneys

Aug. 25, 2021: Court testimony: Former Muscogee County deputy clerk was wiring large sums of money to Africa

Sept. 21, 2021: First guilty plea comes out of federal case where former deputy court clerk, others accused of stealing $467,000 in public funds

Oct. 5, 2021: Circle tightens on Willie Demps in Muscogee County federal fraud case as two more codefendants plead guilty

Oct. 27, 2021: Fourth guilty plea comes from Muscogee County public funds conspiracy

Nov. 30, 2021: Two more guilty pleas in federal case involving theft from Muscogee County Clerk’s Office

Jan. 31, 2022: Former Muscogee County court employee Willie Demps to appear in court Tuesday, could enter a guilty plea

Feb. 1, 2022: Former Muscogee County Chief Deputy Clerk pleads guilty to felony charges

Feb. 10, 2022: Federal judge rejects guilty plea, from a co-defendant in Willie Demps public corruption

Mar. 1, 2022: Final defendant pleads guilty in Muscogee County Clerk fraud case

June 2, 2022: Judge sentences Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk Willie Demps and others in fraud case

June 2, 2022: U.S. attorney tells News 3 that the investigation into Willie Demps’ fraud scheme continues

June 6, 2022: When asked how much public money Willie Demps stole, Clerk Danielle Forté says, ‘There’s no telling’