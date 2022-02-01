Former Muscogee County Chief Deputy Clerk pleads guilty to felony charges

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, US District Judge Clay Land accepted former Muscogee County Clerk, Willie Demps’ plea deal to charges brought against him by US Attorney’s office in a multimillion dollar fraud schemed.

Under a plea deal, Demps pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of tax evasion.

With the plea, charges against Demps for wire fraud and transportation of stolen goods or money were dismissed in the agreement.

Demps and seven alleged co-conspirators were initially accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars in court funds over a 10-month period in 2019.

On Aug. 11, 2021, a grand jury indicted Mr. Demps and his seven co-defendants for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and transportation of stolen goods or money. Mr. Cole was also charged with false statements.

Following Tuesday’s guilty pleas, Demps is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2, 2022.

For count 1, Demps is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of a million dollars and maximum five years of supervision following is sentence.

For count 2, he faces a maximum sentence of five years, a maximum fine of 100,000 and three years of supervision following his sentences. The same consequences apply for count 3.

Demps will also have to pay a mandatory restitution of over $1,323,045.21 million dollars to Muscogee County Courts, in addition $359,604 dollars to the IRS.

Demps will remain detained while a pre-sentencing investigation is done. Judge Land plans to sentence Demps and all involved on June 2, 2022.

Demps and his mother-in-law, Rosalee Bassi were the only two in the case who had not plead guilty. Judge Land said Bassi has continued her case. She is in negotiations and expected to enter a plea deal as well.

Judge Land said they are trying to reschedule her to appear in court on February 10, 2022..

Demps’ Attorney Charles Cox did not give a statement following the guilty plea. The United States Department of Justice released a press release following court this morning.

A statement from the press release reads as follows:

“Rather than serve the people of Muscogee County, Willie Demps served only himself. Over the course of many years, Demps used his position of trust to steal millions of dollars from Muscogee County taxpayers to fund his gambling habit and pay for a variety of personal expenses,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to commend the investigators with the FBI, IRS and Columbus Police Department for their meticulous and relentless effort to seek justice in this case.” Press Release

United States Attorney’s office Middle District of Georgia

The full press release can be seen below.