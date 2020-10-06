Replacement Windows

The ultimate balance between energy-efficiency and beauty, the Window Depot Signature Series replacement window line has been crafted to deliver the highest level of value possible.

Sound too good to be true? Contact Us Now to learn more about Triple Pane Windows. We call it our "Unfair Advantage". Once you've discovered all of the advantages of triple pane windows, and seen our price…we think you'll agree that you wouldn't settle for anything less for your home.

Entry Doors

Your entry door makes one of the biggest impacts on the outside of your home. Set the tone of your home with a beautiful entry door from Window Depot USA. Our entry doors are professionally crafted and come in a variety of colors and styles to suit your personal tastes.

Nothing says welcome home more than a beautiful entry door. Select from a variety of colors and experience true quality craftsmanship with Window Depot USA's entry doors. Not only do they keep the elements out, but they are also thermally-efficient and help your home maintain a consistent temperature.

TRIPLE PANE TECHNOLOGY

We are America’s Triple Pane Company

Triple Pane Replacement Windows from Window Depot USA are the epitome of energy efficiency, sound reduction, and condensation resistance. These high-performance windows are made with three panes of glass rather than just two for maximum benefit. Our Triple Pane Replacement Windows utilize industry-leading technology and are carefully manufactured so you can enjoy the many advantages of this amazing product

To understand the benefits of Triple Pane, we must first understand the INSULATED GLASS UNIT.

Insulated Glass Units secure two or three panes of glass together into an airtight unit, utilizing SPACERS to hold the panes apart and seal them together at the same time.

The other elements of an IG unit include Low-E coatings on the surfaces of the glass (to block certain IR and UV rays), and various INERT GASES (which are better insulators than air) used to fill the inside of the unit.

Collectively, this combination of glass panes, Low-E coatings, gas fills, and spacers make up the Insulated Glass Unit. An “IG” is also sometimes referred to as a “glass package”.

“IG” (Glass Package) = Performance Engine of your Windows

The IG unit in a window is the equivalent to the engine in a car. There are engines of different sizes, different horsepower, and different efficiencies. We all know that your engine can make ALL the difference in how your car runs, performs and lasts.

The right IG is critical to the performance, energy-efficiency, and comfort that your new windows will provide.

DUAL PANE VERSUS TRIPLE PANE

In all of the windows that Window Depot USA sells…the glass has at least TWO panes. Putting two panes of glass inside of one window is referred to as ‘dual pane’, and is sometimes called ‘thermal-pane’.

These two panes of glass provide an extra barrier to heat loss (or gain) during the heating and cooling months of the year. The two panes of glass, plus the airspace between…is what allows for improved insulation.

Then when Low E coatings and specialized gas fills like Argon are incorporated…we have what we call an Insulated Glass Unit. This is why we say that the IG is essentially the engine of the window.

THE TRIPLE PANE INSULATED GLASS UNIT

As amazing as dual pane windows are, there is a ‘next level’ energy-saving technology, and that is Triple Pane. As you might expect…this means that a THIRD layer of glass is incorporated into the Insulated Glass Unit.

But while this may sound simple, the effects are drastic!

INCREASED INSULATING POWER

Our Triple Pane windows can increase the U Factor of dual pane, clear glass windows by up to 52%. This improvement comes from a combination of the extra pane of glass, multiple cavities that contain insulating ‘blankets’ of Argon or Krypton gas, and additional glass surfaces on which to apply our Low E coating technology.

Whether you live in a climate that demands more heating, or cooling of your home…the key to our Triple Pane insulating power is stopping heat flow.

In warmer climates, triple pane windows keep more of your warmth and energy IN. In cooler climates, triple pane windows keep more of the radiant heat and temperatures OUT.

ENHANCED CONDENSATION RESISTANCE

Condensation Resistance Factor (CRF) is a measurement used to quantify a window’s ability to resist condensation from forming. Whenever condensation is present, the first thing to look for is the atmospheric conditions…or more simply put, is your home encouraging condensation. This can come from high humidity levels and/or lack of sufficient air-flow in the home…and is magnified by windows that do not provide good insulation.

The reason why insufficient windows promote condensation is that the surface of the glass gets cooler as heat escapes.

Highly insulating windows keep the temperature on the surface of the glass warmer, and thus more resistance to condensing the moisture-rich air in the atmosphere of your home.

Our triple-pane windows enhance condensation resistance of normal clear glass windows up to 49%, and can even improve normal dual pane Low E windows by over 20%.

There are many reasons to promote good cond ensation resistance. Excess moisture can lead to rotted window sills, and even mold and mildew promotion.

Triple Pane windows offer the highest CRF’s available.

ELIMINATE OUTSIDE NOISE

Another great feature of triple pane windows is their ability to block out more the NOISE from the outside world.

The additional pane of glass, plus the extra airspace created in the Insulated Glass Unit provide additional barriers to sound transmission.

Peace and quiet can be priceless!

TRIPLE PANE MAKES THE DIFFERENCE

If you’re in the market for new replacement windows, then it’s fair to say that you’ve found out about the energy-saving advantages of dual pane insulated glass and Low E technology. Window Depot USA offers these great products, and much more!

Thanks to our national buying power, Window Depot USA is able to offer you Triple Pane Performance at Dual Pane Prices.

TRIPLE PANE:

OUR UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

(over the competition)

Double Hung Windows

FEATURES:

Fully-welded sash and frames

Integral lift rail on the sash

Pivot-true, constant force balance system

Both Sash Tilt In

Triple Fin Weather Stripping

Sloped sills with positive water drain off

Energy Efficient Insulated Glass

Superior Forced Entry Resistant Locking System

Positive, strong vent latches

All windows are custom-made for your home

DOUBLE HUNG WINDOWS

The Traditional American Window

Are you looking for a classic window that’s as efficient as it is beautiful? Introducing the Double Hung Replacement Window — our most popular vinyl replacement window. Double Hung windows are often the ideal window for homeowners, and there are many reasons why. To narrow down the list to just a few, Double Hung windows surpass other windows in popularity due to its:

Unmatched Value

Energy Efficiency

Timeless & Versatile Design

Double Hung windows feature two operable sashes; one on the top and one on the bottom. It is generally taller than it is wide. The sashes move vertically, allowing the window to easily slide open. Furthermore, Double Hung windows offer a tilt-in mechanism for easy cleaning. There are endless design and style options to match the beauty of your home. You can also choose the color of your vinyl, the grid style, and even an interior simulated wood finish.

BENEFITS:

Strength, Quality & Performance

Easy to Open and Close

Operates dependably for a lifetime

Easy cleaning from inside your home

25% better at keeping your home draft-free

Directs water away from your home

Glazing options for every application & budget

140% stronger than metal

Ventilation with limited sash opening

Improved energy-efficiency & performanc

Bay & Bow Windows

BAY & BOW WINDOWS

Bay & Bow windows will open up your room and project light!

Luxury meets affordability with our beautiful Bay and Bow replacement windows. Installing a Bay or Bow window in your home adds timeless elegance, as well as boosting curb appeal. Our Bay and Bow windows are sure to make your neighbors swoon!

Bay Windows are made of three panels that are joined together. The window in the middle is parallel with the side of the building on which it is installed, and the other two are angled to meet at the edges of the center window. Bow Windows are constructed with three or more panels and take on a curved shape. The end window panels are usually operable.

Our Bay and Bow Windows are created using Double Hung or Casement Windows for the end windows and putting a large picture window in the center. Our Bay and Bow Windows are custom-made to fit the precise dimensions of your home.

Our Signature Series Dimensional Projection Windows features multiple configurations and are available in virtually any size. Additional standard features include foam-filled structural mullions and an all-thread through rod, which locks together the head and seat boards.

DECORATIVE OPTIONS

Color Options

Beauty and Vision, Performance and Strength – it all comes together in Mezzo”s exciting collection of styles, colors, and custom accents. Our FrameWorks® exterior colors feature a cutting-edge polyurethane coating technology with heat-reflective pigments for a remarkably strong and fade-resistant finish. Interior woodgrain laminates are performance-engineered for superb durability that maintains its attractive appearance over the life of the product.

Interior Colors

Exterior Colors

Grid Options

Decorative grids lend an added measure of style and dimension to your windows. All grids are enclosed within the insulated glass unit for easy cleaning. First, select a grid pattern from one of our four styles, and then choose a grid profile to achieve your ideal finished look.

The Power of Glass

The glass system in your windows can make a substantial difference. For example, Mezzo Windows with triple-pane ClimaTech ThermD TG2 glass technology are 52% more energy-efficient than clear double-pane windows. In the chart below, U-Factor represents the rate of heat flow through the window – the lower the U-Factor, the less energy is needed to heat a home. SHGC (Solar Heat Gain Coefficient) represents solar heat penetrating through the window – the lower the number, the more you’ll conserve on air-conditioning

Casement Windows

FEATURES:

Single point lock mechanism

Easy to use crank handles

Refrigerator-type bulb seals

100% virgin uiPVC formulation

Multi-chamber extrusion design

1-inch insulated glass units

Warm edge glass spacing system

Double or Triple Stacked Low E glass

Argon/Krypton insulating gas

Colonial and Diamond Grids

Tempered Safety Glass

Interior simulated wood finish*

Exterior Polymer color finish*

*feature available in most cities.

CASEMENT WINDOWS

Do you enjoy a fresh breeze? Casement windows are typically tall and narrow, hinged at the side, and open outward just like a door to 90 degrees. They open further than any other window and use a hand-crank mechanism to operate. Casement windows are perfect for ventilation. They are extremely stylish and versatile. Casement Windows are great alone, or you can build them into a Bow or Bay window.

Our Casement Windows are superbly engineered with 1-inch insulated glass units, feature a superior bulb-style seal for airtight performance, and it all comes together with an aesthetically-pleasing beveled sash design.

Rest assured that our Casement Windows are designed to keep out extreme temperatures and wind with a refrigerator-like seal, keeping your home comfortable and dry through all of the seasons.

BENEFITS:

Security within reach

Easy to Open and Close

Air Tight Seal

Formulated to withstand the elements

Structural Rigidity

Empowering greater energy Savings

Lower U-factors, better gas retention

Reflects UV and Heat

Invisible ‘thermal blanket’

Aesthetic design options

Accident Safety

Garden Windows

GARDEN WINDOWS

Imagine having your very own personal greenhouse INSIDE your home.

Most people would probably think that a project like this would be insanely expensive and require a great deal of work.

But what if we told you that you could create a collection of miniature greenhouses just by replacing your windows? Garden windows from Window Depot USA add a little extra space by projecting slightly outward, allowing your plants the opportunity to catch plenty of sunlight.

They are often installed in the kitchen but can be installed basically anywhere. They look like a small Bay or Bow Window. Garden Windows have glass on all sides except for the bottom, and you can also install glass shelves for a place to store flowers and plants.

FEATURES:

Fully welded, rigid PVC vinyl frame will not chip, rot, or peel and will never need to be painted.

Aluminum and steel reinforcements in the front mullion.

Clear 1-inch insulated glass package.

Top sloped insulating glass (a constant 35-degree pitch) is tempered for improved safety and unit integrity.

Both vents and deadlites have a built-in weep system and external glazing.

A two-part structural silicone is used to glaze the top slope and vertical deadlite portions of the unit.

Exterior grade plywood head board, seat board, and jamb are 5/4-inch for improved structural and thermal performance; support brackets are not needed.

Locks and operators are mounted to the inside front area for easy access.

A multi-point locking system locks sash at top and bottom for a tighter seal and added security.

Engineered for new construction and remodeling applications.

The window is shipped completely assembled and ready to install. Fiberglass screens are included with every window.

Picture Windows

FEATURES:

Fixed/stationary design with no operable sections

Available in 12 interior/exterior colors

Triple Pane upgrade available

Similar to a large portrait on a wall

Combines with all window styles including geometric windows

Low Emissivity (or Low E) glass*

Argon or Krypton insulating gas*

Tempered safety glass*

Colonial or Diamond grids*

* Optional Features

PICTURE WINDOWS

Picture Windows Flawlessly Combine Geometric Shapes

Picture windows are the perfect style of window to provide you with an expansive panoramic view of the world outside, as well as to make the room they brighten seem larger and more open. Our picture window profiles can be made into several dynamic combination shapes.

BENEFITS:

Create Expansive and Maximum Views

Unlimited design possibilities

Meets & Exceeds EnergyStar criteria

Opens up your Home

Create Custom Designs

Improved energy performance

Sliding Windows

FEATURES:

Fully-welded sash and frames

Integral lift rail on sash

Both Sash can be lifted inside the home for cleaning

Triple Fin Weather Stripping

Energy Efficient Insulated Glass

Superior Forced Entry Resistant Locking System

Positive, strong vent latches

All windows are custom-made for your home

HORIZONTAL SLIDING WINDOWS

Easy Breezy Ventilation

Wouldn’t you love to have a clear and scenic view from your windows? Sliding replacement windows from Window Depot USA will give you just that, thanks to their maximum glass exposure. Our Sliding windows will also add value to your home! Sliding windows are generally wider than they are tall. As you can probably tell from the name, they open and close with a horizontal sliding motion. Many cities provide the option of an interior simulated wood finish, as well as an exterior Polymer color finish. For tremendous value on top-quality products, you’ve come to the right place! Contact Window Depot USA today for a free, no-obligation window quote, and let us PROVE to you that our Sliding replacement windows will exceed your expectations.

BENEFITS:

Strength, Quality & Performance

Easy to Open and Close

Operates dependably for a lifetime

Easy cleaning from inside your home

25% better at keeping your home draft-free

Directs water away from your home

Glazing options for every application & budget

140% stronger than metal

Ventilation with limited sash opening

Improved energy-efficiency & performance

Patio Doors

PATIO DOORS

The ultimate gateway to outdoor gatherings

Patio Doors from Window Depot USA are custom-made to fit the exact dimensions of your doorway. Our patio doors are extremely secure, due to the inclusion of three separate locking points: a keyed lockset, a thumb-turn deadbolt, and a kick-lock. On the other hand, they are very easy to open and close when unlocked.

We also offer a Signature Series Patio Door, which is made with an extra-durable main frame along with a fully-welded and reinforced sash. The roller system is non-corrosive. We provide a wide variety of different glass styles that determine the amount of sunlight that will shine through. Custom grooved glass styles are another available option.

Patio Doors may be installed for a few different reasons. Some people simply want a large opening to enjoy the most scenic view on their property. Others are attracted to the convenience of being able to bring larger items, including trays of food and furniture, in and out through a wider opening, instead of having to squeeze through a traditional entry door. Last but not least, a new Patio Door adds value to your home!

FEATURES:

Heavy-duty, reinforced main frame

Thermally-efficient vinyl sill in choice of white, tan and aluminum-look laminate.

Superior non-corrosive roller system made from technologically-advanced composite material

Custom-made to perfectly fit your home

Heavy-duty, easy gliding screen, which snaps into a dual-track system when installed and stays in place.

Full-length interlock system for door panels at the meeting rail

5¼” jamb thickness, ideal for replacement applications

Available with White, Tan, Nickel, Brass, Antique Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze or Dark Bronze hardware

Standard 5′, 6′ and 8′ two-panel and 9′ and 12′ three-panel doors

OTHER PRODUCTS

ENTRY DOORS

Make a Grand Entrance With an Exceptional Entry Door

Your entry door makes one of the biggest impacts on the outside of your home. Set the tone of your home with a beautiful entry door from Window Depot USA. Our entry doors are professionally crafted and come in a variety of colors and styles to suit your personal tastes.

Nothing says welcome home more than a beautiful entry door. Select from a variety of colors and experience true quality craftsmanship with Window Depot USA’s entry doors. Not only do they keep the elements out, but they are also thermally-efficient and help your home maintain a consistent temperature.

A TOUCH OF ELEGANCE

Add Elegance to the Exterior of your home

Top off your curb appeal with a standout entry door from Window Depot. Find the perfect fit for your entryway and come home to an entry door that compliments your curb appeal. We’d be honored for the opportunity to earn your business.

FEATURES:

Fiberglass and Steel Available

Heavy-duty mainframe

Custom fit for your home’s entryway

Available in a variety of colors

Low maintenance

Custom design options available

Optional glass window

Energy efficient

WHY FIBERGLASS?

If you’re looking for a gorgeous new front door for your home, there are typically three choices: Wood, Steel or Fiberglass. Let’s take a look at the reasons why Fiberglass doors are the ONLY choice you should make for your home.

Energy Efficient – offers up to 4x the insulating R-value as wood

– offers up to 4x the insulating R-value as wood Requires Minimal Maintenance – won’t warp or rot like wood, or dent and rust like steel

– won’t warp or rot like wood, or dent and rust like steel Beautiful woodgrain or smooth finish looks – can be stained and painted

– can be stained and painted Feels warm and comfortable to the touch – like a real wood door

DURABLE & DEPENDABLE

Front Entry Doors from Window Depot USA make a statement without losing quality. By combining elegant design with quality performance, you’ll get an entry door that looks as good as it performs.

You can’t beat the combination of aesthetics and energy efficiency.

GETTING STARTED:

The right entry door can absolutely transform the look of your home. There are many styles and options to be considered.

Contact us today to arrange a Complimentary Consultation, and our associates will gladly walk you through colors, options, glass patterns and more. We’d love the opportunity to make the entrance of your home a showpiece!

PREMIUM VINYL SIDING

Insulated Crane Vinyl Siding from Window Depot USA

Find the perfect combination of color, texture, and maximum exterior protection by choosing premium vinyl siding from Your Local Window Depot of Columbus, GA

We’d be honored for the opportunity to earn your business.

Vinyl Siding has taken a new form…as the next generation of insulating, home cladding, and exterior protection.

Nothing is more gratifying than a welcoming, finished, well-appointed living space that blends personal style with colors, lines, and textures in a way that says “this is me.” Just as important is the exterior design of your home – the details, dimension, and contrast of your exterior reflect your personal style too.

Traditional Siding:

Create a great design with our wide variety of traditional siding profiles. Each with enhanced features that you will benefit from for years to come.

Market Square Siding:

Protect your home with siding that’s sure to look amazing for years to come with Market Square.® Its remarkably engineered features elevate your home’s beauty while guarding it against the elements – no matter what Mother Nature dishes out. Available in Double 4”, Double 4.5” Dutchlap and Double 5” profiles, Market Square will give your home a strikingly attractive, yet affordable, natural, lasting look.

Performance Features:

Beautifully textured grain of forest-grown cedar

Special WindBreaker® rolled-over nailing hem provides 135 mph windload performance

Integri-Lock® locking system snaps panels securely together for sound installation

Extra wide 5/8″ profile edge with square bottom edge maximizes rigidity and performance

Available in up to 23 colors

Lifetime Limited Warranty

We’re passionate about applying attractive exterior design concepts to your home

We appreciate the power of architectural details. And we know that trim, siding, color, doors, and windows can all work together to create beautiful exterior designs that reflect who you are and where you live. Replicate the look and beauty of popular wood profiles with its authentic woodgrain texture with the added benefits of energy savings.

Custom Seamless Gutters

Water is the #1 Enemy of your Homes Exterior

That’s exactly what the Chattahoochee Valley’s harsh climate is constantly bombarding it with. Your roof is there to keep that water from getting into your home and destroying its structural integrity as well as your comfort. Yet stopping the water is only half the job; there also has to be some way to direct it away from your home and foundation.

We provide installation & delivery of seamless gutter in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

With years of experience installing gutter systems in the Chattahoochee Valley’s unrelenting climate, our experienced installers have earned a reputation for completing any type of project, from the simple straight run job to the most complex and demanding. We take pride in our reputation for reliable, professional and friendly service, and we are always ready to personally answer your questions or schedule a FREE Quote. We truly care about you and the life of your home…give us a call! (706) 993-1185

EMPLOYMENT

